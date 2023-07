Conneaut Lake, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are looking for a suspect after an East Palestine, Ohio, resident’s tires were cut into.

According to a PSP report, the incident happened on July 4 between 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the 12000 block of PA Highway 618 in Summit Township, Crawford County, as an unknown suspect cut a hole in the sidewall of two tires on the victim’s Ford F-150.

The total damage amounted to $445. This investigation is ongoing.