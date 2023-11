Police responded to an early morning accident that damaged a home and left police searching for a suspect.

First responders were called out for the accident in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street at 6 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had collided with a home, but the driver of the vehicle had fled the vehicle.

Police are searching for the suspect, and at this time, there are no injuries reported as the investigation continues.