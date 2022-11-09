The grandson charged in the brutal 1988 murder of Helen Vogt, 77, is in the Erie County Prison, after being brought back to Erie from Texas on Wednesday.

Jeremy Brock, 55, left the Erie Police Station after his arraignment Wednesday in front of District Judge Paul Bizzarro. Brock is being charged with criminal homicide, first and second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

In late October, Brock waived his extradition in Austin, Texas. The evidence came from recent investigative improvements to connect Brock with evidence taken from the scene in 1988, when the murder of Vogt happened.

According to the affidavit, “The washcloth that was found in the bathroom tub was found to have a partial DNA profile consistent with a mixture of two individuals…This item is 480 billion times more likely if it originated from Helen Vogt and Jeremy Brock than if it had originated from Helen Vogt and another unknown, unrelated individual in the population.”

Brock will be held in the Erie County Prison without bond. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 28.

