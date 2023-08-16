(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The lead suspect in a decade-old cold case is being extradited back to Erie.

Last month, multiple agencies worked together to arrest Anthony D’Onofrio, 35, who is accused of allegedly fatally shooting his finance, Lexie Castile, in 2012.

Castile died of a gunshot wound when she was only 20 years old.

The Erie County District Attorneys Office, the City of Erie Police Department and their cold case detective all played a role in making this arrest.

D’Onofrio is being extradited from Washington State to Erie late Wednesday night where he faces criminal homicide and first-degree murder charges. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, Castile’s family told us they are relieved to hear this news. They are commending the work of Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz and cold case Detective Craig Stoker.