New information has been released on the early Sunday morning shooting that sent a City of Erie Police Officer to the hospital.

Calls came in around 5 a.m. on July 30 for shots fired in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. Officers approached a duplex where they found broken glass and spent rifle casings in the driveway.

While investigating the area, the defendant, identified as 27-year-old Patrick Gleba, began firing an AR-15 rifle at officers.

Gleba was also wearing a ballistic bulletproof vest. Sergeant David Stucke, 42, was hit in the leg causing serious bodily injury and required immediate life-saving aid.

“David was hit in the leg. He was able to run approximately 40 feet to get cover behind a police car. There, David began to put on a tourniquet he carries to save others; today it was for him. While the other officers returned fire, others went to David’s aid and finished putting on the tourniquet. He had lost a lot of blood,” said Captain Kirk Reese, Pennsylvania State Police.

Sergeant Stucke is currently in stable condition. Gleba soon surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He is facing a number of serious charges including attempted criminal homicide, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, among other charges.

Former officer Brian Shank said it’s always difficult when a brother-in-arms gets injured.

“We have 270,000 people in Erie, you know we have little municipalities, but the heart is Erie. So one of the police officers in the City of Erie gets injured, it sends a ripple through the whole community. We’re just thanking whoever you believe in that he is ok,” said Shank.

Patrick Gleba is currently begin detained in the Erie County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.