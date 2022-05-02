On April 28 at approximately 11:29 a.m., the North East Police Department was dispatched to a robbery that took place at Widget Financial Credit Union on Grant Street in North East.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the teller stating that he was armed and demanded all of the money.

The teller complied with the demands and the suspect then fled the scene on foot traveling south east.

The North East Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police took an immediate search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is currently ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies.

Here you will see a photo of the alleged suspect.

A vehicle is also believed to be part of this investigation. The suspected vehicle is blue 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is encouraged to the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.