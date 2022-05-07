Another bank robbery took place in North East on Friday afternoon.

This robbery put the North East School District on a soft lockdown.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the Keybank on East Main Street.

According to police, a masked man passed a note to the teller demanding money.

No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported.

North East Police said that the suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed the Widget Financial Credit Union in North East on April 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.