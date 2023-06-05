Erie Police were called to a shooting that reportedly took place at Lampe Marina around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Soon after they arrived on the scene, police were notified that a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital. Police learned the victim was allegedly shot in the back following a fight.

She is currently in stable, but critical condition.

After that shooting, Erie Police reported that 23-year-old Essence Magee turned herself in to police. She was arrested and charged with assault and other gun-related charges.