(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are looking for a suspect after a theft from a Union City bar on Tuesday.

At 5:30 a.m. on June 13, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) was called to investigate a burglary at Kim’s Townhouse on North Main Street in Union City. According to a police report, the burglary happened about 5:04 a.m. where a male suspect was seen trying to gain access through the front door.

After failing to enter, the suspect then used a blunt tool to force his way through the rear door. Once inside the bar, he allegedly pried open four gambling machines, stole the cash within them and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black jacket, blue pants, a baseball-style hat, sunglasses and mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corry PSP at 814-663-2043.