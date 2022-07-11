One suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting Orbeez pellets at city residents earlier this month.

Erie Police said that they received multiple calls last week about an individual riding around in a white Jeep Wrangler who was shooting frozen water-filled pellets or Orbeez at pedestrians.

Erie Police were able to obtain a license plate number for the vehicle and locate the owner.

The driver was identified as Boyd McLaurin. McLaurin was taken into custody and is now being charged with simple assault charges, harassment and disorderly conduct.

“These are misdemeanor crimes and these are things that are going to stay with you whether or not you’re a juvenile or a young adult. This is something that could hamper employment and charges like this are serious in nature,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie City Police.

Erie Police are continuing to warn parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns and discourage parents from buying them for their children.