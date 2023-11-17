Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the robbery of the Citizens Bank in the City of Erie that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Those three suspects were arrested Thursday evening for allegedly robbing the Citizens Banks located in the 3800 block of Peach Street Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. and have been identified as Robert Price, Rashad Rosendary and Chahon Gilmore.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Price allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash.

After the teller filled a bag provided by Price with an unspecified amount of cash, Price then exited the branch through the front entrance and took off in a car where Rosendary and Gilmore were waiting.

Police used surveillance video to identify a vehicle that was allegedly used by the suspects. They found that vehicle and then arrested the three suspects

This is a developing story more information will be provided as it becomes available.