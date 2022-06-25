According to Pennsylvania State Police, State Police along with Erie Police attempted to perform a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. on Chestnut and Huron Streets.

It was at this location that the suspects opened fire on the officers while firing multiple rounds. Only one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene.

No officers were harmed during this shooting. The suspects remain at large at the time of writing.

This shooting is currently under investigation. Police are urging everyone to avoid the area if necessary and to report any suspicious activity to PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.