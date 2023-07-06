(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are on the lookout for suspects who allegedly stole goods from an Edinboro Walmart.

Around 2 p.m. on July 5, a retail theft took place at the Walmart in the 100 block of Washington Towne Boulevard, Washington Township, Erie County.

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

According to a PSP report, two male suspects filled shopping carts with a large amount of merchandise. They then left the store with the stolen products in a dark-colored sedan with an Ohio registration plate.

Police are currently investigating this case.