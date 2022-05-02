An Erie teenager accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend nine times with a stolen gun is headed to trial.

17-year old Sincere Dorsey was ordered held for trial on all charges at a preliminary hearing, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the March 12 shooting happened just three days after the victim ended her relationship with Dorsey.

He is being held in the Erie County Prison on $250,000 bail.