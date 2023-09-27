Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teenager was charged with driving under the influence after crashing in Crawford County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were called to the scene of a crash around on Monday, Sept. 25 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.

The state police report states the crash happened when a 16-year-old driver was heading south on South Mosiertown Road, north of Battles Road, when he allegedly failed to maintain his lane, left the road and hit a fence with the front end of the car.

The teen was not injured in the crash and refused medical treatment. The vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.

Through an investigation, state police found the 16-year-old was under the influence at the time of the crash. He is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance – minors.