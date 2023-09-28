An Erie teen involved in the murder of a 13-year-old boy is now entering a guilty plea.

The defendant, James Garcia, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder among other charges. In December 2020, 13-year-old Kas’ir Gambill was fatally shot on the city’s eastside.

At the time of the shooting, both of the suspects involved were only 15 years old. One of the suspects, James Garcia, entered a guilty plea Thursday morning of third-degree murder.

The prosecution stated Garcia’s codefendant, Deangelo Troop Jr., is going to trial. They allege both suspects were part of an Erie gang, and drove to the neighborhood of a rival gang near East 18th and Thompson streets the night Gambill was shot.

The mother of the victim said she continues to mourn her loss more than two years later.

“He’s my one and only son, you know. His sisters miss him very much, and it’s definitely different without him. It’s been a struggle for two and a half years, but you know, we have no choice but to be strong for him, and I know this is what he would want anyway,” said Alliesheia Gambill Brown, mother of Kas’ir Gambill.

Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.