One of the three teenagers involved in an attempted vehicle theft at gunpoint has pleaded guilty to several charges.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Lamarion Glover pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a first-degree felony count of robbery of a motor vehicle as well as a first-degree misdemeanor of possession of a firearm by a minor.

This comes after Glover and two other teens allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s car at gunpoint at a gas station on Buffalo Road. That incident took place in November 2022.

Glover’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23.