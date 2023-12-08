A teenager has been sentenced for his involvement leading up to the April 2022 murder of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr.

Abbas K. Al-Harbi, 18, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead where he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in state prison.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, Al-Harbi was not the shooter and was not in the car at the time of the shooting.

Yarger Jr. was shot in the head while among a group of children near Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway.

Other defendants in the case are heading to trial with a date still pending.