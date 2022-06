A 17-year-old has been sentenced to prison for shooting a teen on a basketball court in September of 2021.

Nysear Buckner is sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison with five years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

He was charged as an adult, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault last April.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 29 at the Eagle’s Nest basketball court in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just north of East 12th Street.