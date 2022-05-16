A teenager accused of firing more than 50 gunshots earlier this year will not face attempted homicide charges under a plea deal.

Deangelo Troop Jr., 16, is accused of allegedly firing 56 gunshots at two other teenagers in February 2022.

No one was injured from this shooting, however the gunshots struck and damaged a Catholic Church on Erie’s east side.

According to an assistant district attorney, Troop still faces aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors requested that Troop be transferred from Edmund L. Thomas to the Erie County Prison in April.

Now, Troop remains in the Erie County Prison on a $250,000 bond.