City of Erie Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Cherry Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police told us a 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen inside of the home and was transported to UPMC Hamot, where he is undergoing emergency surgery.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene, but no suspect is in custody at this time.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and are searching for any leads.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the latest information will be shared as soon as possible.