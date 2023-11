(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating an unusual theft that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Fairview Township.

At around 12 a.m. on Thursday, PSP received a call stating that the roof of a shed and the door of a wooden fence that was attached to Mamma’s Restaurant, located on West Ridge Road, had been stolen. Police speculate that the materials were taken a few days prior to the call.

The investigation is still ongoing.