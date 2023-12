(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Pittsfield Township man was arrested after allegedly driving into a residential building.

On Thursday, Dec. 7 at around 11:30 a.m. a 65-year-old man from Warren County was found to have driven his pickup truck into a building owned by a 24-year-old man, according to Corry PSP. In the process, the older man took out several support beams on the building’s front porch.

According to police, over a $1,000 in damages were done to the property.

The investigation is ongoing.