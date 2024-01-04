Millcreek Police filed charges against three out-of-state suspects after a chain of break-ins outside local gyms.

Multiple cars at Fit Plus, iRock Fitness and Erie Fitness Academy were targeted on the morning of November 30.

An active warrant is now out for 29-year-old Steven Ferguson of Florida, 63-year-old Nancy Hedrick of Ohio and 37-year-old Kimberly Marienau of Wisconsin.

The charges against the three include access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle, and forgery.

Millcreek, along with state police, continue to investigate.