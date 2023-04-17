(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Conneaut, Ohio teenagers have been arrested for burglarizing an abandoned gas station in Erie County.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Girard have arrested two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old, all males from Conneaut, Ohio, for reportedly entering an abandoned gas station and stealing a portable gas generator.

PSP reports the generator was posted for sale on social media and later identified.

The alleged burglary occurred sometime between March 19 and April 2 on Route 6N in Springfield Township, Erie County.

The portable gas generator was valued at $300, and a refrigerator door was damaged during the incident, valued at $100.

Charges are currently pending on the suspects.