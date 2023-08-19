(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Three people are dead after what Erie Police believe to be a double murder suicide.

According to Erie Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, officers were first called to a home in the 1100 block of East 27th Street around 1:43 Saturday morning after numerous shots rang out.

Upon further investigation, officers located a 23-year-old female and 16-year-old male who died from sustained gunshot wounds along with a 24-year-old male who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Erie Police continue to investigate.