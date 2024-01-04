Three men are facing hundreds of years in prison following a deadly crime spree that claimed the lives of two people in 2018.

Raeshawn McCallum, Destin Dortch and Christopher Bridges have each been handed lengthy sentences for their involvement in the killings of Calvin Isaiah and Phillip Anthony Clark.

According to the district attorney’s office, McCallum faces the harshest sentence and will be serving life behind bars without the possibility of parole as well as an additional 88 years.

Dortch, 22, faces between 77 and 154 years behind bars. Bridges, also 22, has been sentenced to between 45-and-a-half years and 91 years.

Both Dortch and Bridges were juveniles when the crimes occurred, although all three men were tried as adults.