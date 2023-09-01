(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Separate investigations into different overdose deaths have led to three New York residents being sentenced to prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York, 31-year-old Garson Butcher and 29-year-old Alisha Centi, both of Jamestown, NY, were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Butcher was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison and Centi was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison.

Court documents state between March 2020 and June 2021, Butcher and Centi conspired with others to possess and sell heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On March 29, 2020, Butcher and Centi sold fentanyl to an individual which resulted in their death. Then on September 28, 2020, Butcher and Centi sold heroin to another individual who overdosed but regained consciousness after receiving multiple doses of Narcan.

Butcher and Centi used residences on Fairview Avenue and Roland Road to manufacture and distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In a separate case, 37-year-old Ryan Bloom, of Jamestown, was sentenced to 240 months in prison on the conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Bloom bought and sold heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine for profit and his own use.

Bloom and a co-conspirator allegedly used a Fairview Avenue residence in Jamestown for their drug trafficking activities, selling drugs and running a needle exchange. This reportedly resulted in multiple overdoses at that location.

On April 5, 2020, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Hoag Road residence in Ashville, NY, for a possible overdose death. Once police arrived, one person was found deceased.

After searching the victim’s mobile phone, police found Facebook messages that were drug-related between the victim and Bloom from the previous day.

Bloom then admitted to police that he and the co-conspirator distributed heroin and fentanyl to the victim the day before their death.

Also, on July 19, 2020, Bloom sold heroin and fentanyl to another individual at the Fairview Avenue residence, resulting in them overdosing. After receiving two doses of Narcan, the individual was revived and regained consciousness.

Bloom’s co-conspirator was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Field Division, the Jamestown Police Department, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.