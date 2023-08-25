Jamestown, N.Y. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three people are in custody after police found a firearm and narcotics during a traffic stop in New York.

Around 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 24, Jamestown Police Department Violent Crime Unit and K9 Unit officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed infraction near Pine and East 5th streets in Jamestown, NY, according to a police report.

Officers identified three males in the car — a 22-year-old, a 29-year-old and a 42-year-old — and conducted a vehicle search due to noticeable drug paraphernalia.

During the search, officers reportedly found a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun with two 16-round magazines, 30.5 grams of cocaine and 16.8g of fentanyl.

All three subjects were then taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (2 counts), criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd.

In a further search, the 42-year-old allegedly had a quantity of Clonazepam and Alprazolam and was charged with an additional two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Also, the 29-year-old was reportedly in possession of fentanyl and charged with an additional count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

All three were being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Court.