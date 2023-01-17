(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with assisting law enforcement partners recently searched three residences in Jamestown, New York. Four people were charged with crimes.

The raids began at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 17. The first search was at a residence on the first block of Beech Street where investigators allegedly found more than 22 grams of fentanyl, more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $109 in cash.

The second search was at a residence on the first block of Charles Street. Investigators allegedly found 1.8 grams of fentanyl, 8 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $250 in cash.

The third search was at a residence on the 700 block of Cherry Street. Investigators allegedly found 21.1 grams of fentanyl, an unreported amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics and $79 in cash.

Shelly Cavallaro, 53, Alicia Osar, 34, and Sandra Pavlock, 43, all of Jamestown were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Abner Gonzalez-Esquilin, 27, of Jamestown was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Cavallaro, Osar and Pavlock were transported to Jamestown Police Department and were expected to be arraigned.

Gonzalez-Esquilin was issued an appearance ticket and released.