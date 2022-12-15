A Titusville woman will spend the next 10 years behind bars after she was convicted of violating federal drug laws.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from June 2018 to February of 2020, Sarah Bloom, 31, was part of a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked meth from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.

Federal investigators say Bloom and her co-defendants in the case distributed at least 500 grams of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Bloom was sentenced on Dec. 14 in federal court to 120 months in jail for violating federal drug laws.