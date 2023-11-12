(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Three Chautauqua County men are behind bars after a traffic stop lead to law enforcement finding over 30 grams of narcotics, multiple pills and materials for distribution.

According to the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol Friday, Nov., 10 around 12:50 p.m. in the Village of Westfield when they observed Mark Baker, 35, enter a vehicle near a business on Main Street. At the time, Baker had an active arrest warrant for the felony sale and possession of narcotics.

Village of Westfield Police and deputies proceeded to pull the vehicle over on nearby Academy Street when Baker fled the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by police.

Also in the vehicle were two other Chautauqua County residents with arrest warrants for petit larceny and suspended driver’s license respectively.

A search of the vehicle and three suspects lead to police finding 16.48 grams of fentanyl, 13.65 grams of methamphetamine, 2 vials of testosterone, 14 amphetamine pills, a quantity of Clonazepam pills, 1 gram of ketamine, drug paraphernalia for the distribution of narcotics and $85.00 in US Currency.

Photo courtesy of Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Baker has since been charged with third, fourth, fifth and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The driver of the vehicle faces charges of third and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held in the Chautauqua County Jail as part of the centralized arraignment program.

Sheriffs are asking community member to call and report any suspicious or narcotics-related activity to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators Tip line at 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.