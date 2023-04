A tentative trial date has been set for an Erie man for his alleged involvement in a January murder near Rodger Young Park.

Michael Ochrang, 25, appeared before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender Monday afternoon for a formal arraignment.

Defense and prosecution have set a tentative date for Ochrang’s trial for Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

Ochrang is charged with 10 counts of recklessly endangering and two counts of aggravated assault.