(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a stolen trailer from Offroad Express.

At about 12:30 a.m. (slightly after midnight) on Feb. 7, the trailer was stolen from Offroad Express on Wattsburg Road. The vehicle that took the trailer was a dark-colored pickup truck. PSP noted it may have been a Chevrolet Silverado.

PSP is asking the public for any information about the truck. Tips can be made by calling Trooper Corey Tomko at PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641.