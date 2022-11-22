(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal.

PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on Depot Road in Harborcreek Township. The trailer reportedly had $43,000 worth of scrap metal in it.

The alleged theft happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Erie.