Testimony continues in the trial of one of two men accused in a 2021 fatal shooting.

Adrian Thrower, 24, is facing a number of charges, including criminal homicide, second-degree murder and robbery, in the death of 24-year-old Patel Grogan.

Investigators said the shooting happened inside a car in the City of Erie when Thrower allegedly tried to rob the victim.

Police said it was during that robbery attempt when Grogan was shot in the head.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said closing arguments in the case are expected to begin on May 18.