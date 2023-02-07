(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Monday, Feb. 6, a Crawford County man attempted to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight from Erie International Airport.

The Centerville resident entered the security checkpoint with his loaded .380 caliber handgun. The X-ray unit found the firearm in a carry-on bag. It was removed from the bag by local police, according to a TSA (Transportation Security Administration) news release.

“Our Erie-based TSA officers perform their jobs well with a focus on our mission,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “I hope this serves as a reminder to others in the region not to make this same mistake. Travelers should not bring their guns to an airport security checkpoint. We are happy to make sure that firearms travel with their owners as long as the guns are packed properly. That begins with ensuring that they are unloaded. Any time dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious safety concern.”

The Centerville man faces a civil penalty that carries a maximum fine of $15,000.

It’s the second gun to be found by TSA at Erie International Airport in as many months. A handgun was found on Dec. 9, 2022. Erie International Airport is located at 4411 W. 12th St. in Erie.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked bags. They must be unloaded and in a hard-sided case. The locked case must be declared at the airline check-in counter.

According to the TSA, last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight (88) percent of those guns were loaded.