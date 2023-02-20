(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two allegedly intoxicated drivers recently crashed into each other in Crawford County.

The Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at about 5:33 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the intersection of Route 285 and Route 19 in Greenwood Township. The accident reportedly damaged a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) traffic sign.

According to PSP, the drivers of each vehicle allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. The drivers were a 61-year-old Canonsburg man and a 47-year-old Conneautville man.

One of the drivers was driving a vehicle owned by Shiloh Industrial Contractors of Lawrence, a PSP spokesperson said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A PSP report noted that both drivers would be facing charges pending results of a blood test.