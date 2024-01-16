(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A three-month-long investigation in New York led to two arrested for possessing almost 140 grams of narcotics on Monday.

Investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkirk Police Department stopped a vehicle around 1:41 p.m. on Jan. 15 on Route 5 in the Town of Hanover.

After a search warrant on the vehicle, police found 39.2 grams of fentanyl, 32 grams of cocaine, 58.07 grams of crack cocaine, 9.8 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) and scales and packaging material.

The driver — identified as a 45-year-old Dunkirk woman — was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

A passenger — identified as a 42-year-old Rochester man — was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Both suspects are being held at the Chautauqua County Jail.