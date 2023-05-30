(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police have charged two people after a fatal shooting on Erie’s eastside over Memorial Day weekend, and police have released new details on the Sunday night shooting.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah reports the shooting happened Sunday evening around 7 p.m. at Queen Street/2nd Street and Pennsylvania Ave. in Erie.

Two people were struck during the incident and taken to separate hospitals.

Erie Police report Patrick Nelson, 25, was leaving the basketball courts at 2nd and Pennsylvania Ave. when he was reportedly shot at by a small black vehicle. Nelson then allegedly retuned fire at the vehicle. An 18-year-old man was shot in the back while in the vehicle.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located in the 800 block of East 24th Street (East 24th & Wayne streets) with the victim in it. He later died from the gunshot wound. It was initially reported the shooting happened in the area of East 24th & Wayne streets.

Police report Nelson was charged with Aggravated Assault and reckless.

Erie Police: Patrick Nelson mugshot

The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand and released, then taken into police custody. Police have identified that person as James Troop, 19, who they allege was the driver of the vehicle with the victim in it.

Erie Police report Troop will be charged with aggravated assault and reckless.

Erie Police: James Troop mugshot

An autopsy of the victim will take place Tuesday at noon.

