The lengthy alleged fraud case involving former Hertel and Brown employees continues with more motions for the courts to work through.

Two of the 20 defendants, Jacqueline Renee Exley and Julie Ann Johnson, filed on a request this week for the release of more information ahead of trial. The defendants will have a chance to file any reply to the response on the motion by Feb. 6.

The case involves Hertel and Brown, its founders, and 18 others on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud. Federal search warrants were previously executed and five locations were raided by the FBI in 2021.