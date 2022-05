Erie Police arrested two 20-year old’s who are facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting at an occupied home on Lynn Street.

Police charged Jahmeir Crockett and Tijon Harvey after a shooting in the 1400 block of Lynn Street.

The shooting took place on March 17, 2022. According to police, the suspects allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the home.

Police reported that detectives found 36 shell casings near the residence.