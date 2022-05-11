According to the United States Department of Justice, Two former Erie residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie, on charges of violating federal drug laws.

The two defendants are 34-year-old Jose Anibal Martinez Jr. and 43-year-old David Michael Sullivan.

According to the superseding indictment, around November 5, 2021, Martinez and Sullivan conspired to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixed substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Back in July of 2021, Martinez possessed with intent to distribute and distributed more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

It was also back in March of 2022 that Martinez possessed with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

The law provides a maximum total sentence of 120 years in prison, a fine of $15,000,000, or both for Martinez.

The law provides a maximum total sentence of 80 years in prison, a fine of $10,000,000 or both for Sullivan.

Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.

It was the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement Task Force that conducted this investigation which led to the superseding indictment in this case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement Task Force is comprised of members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Erie Bureau of Police, The Oil City Police Department, The Franklin Police Department, and the Titusville Police Department.

The superseding indictment is simply an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.