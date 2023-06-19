Erie Police responded to an after-hours party on State Street Friday night where two victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police responded to this incident at 1015 State Street. It’s the former Super Chicken Lounge that now goes by the name of Reflections.

Two victims were taken to the hospital after being stabbed inside the club on June 16.

One is a 19-year-old male who was in critical condition as a result of the stabbing. The other victim is a 21-year-old male who suffered five stab wounds to the stomach and back.

“Several incidents have happened at this exact location. It doesn’t matter what name you change it to. It’s concerning to us. It’s something that we’re going to look at and we’re going to talk with our partners with the Liquor Control Board, the state police, obviously the city, zoning, the solicitor’s office and our Nuisance Bar Task Force,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Erie Police are asking for witnesses to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that the individuals involved are held accountable.