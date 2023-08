Two suspects are in custody following a late-night stabbing on State Street last week.

Derrick Peyton and Marcus Brooks are now in custody following multiple stabbings on August 4. Erie Police responded to that scene at the corner of 10th and State streets.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Both suffered multiple cuts to their face.

Brooks faces charges including attempted criminal homicide. Peyton was charged as a fugitive from justice and is wanted in Denton, Texas.