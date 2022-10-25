(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual intercourse with a female victim younger than 15 years old. He faces charges of rape in the second degree. The incident reportedly occurred on July 5.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a 35-year-old Forestville, New York, man reportedly turned himself into the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation allegedly found that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim younger than 15 years old. He faces three counts of rape in the second degree and a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The investigation into the incident reportedly began on July 6.