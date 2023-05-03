(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Dunkirk, New York, residents were charged after police conducted a raid on an apartment, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 a.m. on May 2, City of Dunkirk Police, City of Dunkirk Police S.R.T and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment building in the 100-block of Lakeshore Drive in the City of Dunkirk.

Dunkirk SRT made entry into the residence and located two people inside one of the apartments. During a search, investigators reportedly seized 12.2 grams of cocaine, 31.1 grams of fentanyl, 38.7 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, scales and $642 in U.S. currency.

The two people inside the apartment were identified as 43-year-old Ronnie R. Walker and 48-year-old Kevin L. Hunt. Both Walker and Hunt were charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and a single count each of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree.

Walker and Hunt were transported to Dunkirk Police Department and held pending arraignment in City of Dunkirk Court.

Authorities ask community members to call and report suspicious or narcotics-related activity within their neighborhoods.