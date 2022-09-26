Erie City Police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend on the east side.

Police responded to multiple gunshots at the 900 block of Hess Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday night. A 25-year-old male was found shot in the calf, and a 31-year-old male was reportedly found shot approximately four times in the pelvic area.

A search warrant was executed to get nearby surveillance video. The victims were transported to the hospital and police have no update on their status at this time.