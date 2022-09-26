Erie City Police are investigating multiple shootings over the weekend on the east side.
Police responded to multiple gunshots at the 900 block of Hess Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday night. A 25-year-old male was found shot in the calf, and a 31-year-old male was reportedly found shot approximately four times in the pelvic area.
A search warrant was executed to get nearby surveillance video. The victims were transported to the hospital and police have no update on their status at this time.
“No fatalities, five individuals shot over the weekend, obviously that’s concerning to us. So we’re going to take a look at if any of these are connected, we’re going to take a look at the areas that this happened at, and see if we need to step up patrols in those areas, then we’ll do that.”Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie City Police Criminal Investigation Division