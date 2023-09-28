(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Pennsylvania residents have allegedly stolen more than $27,000 in two different bank robbery incidents.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, Ahmed Asiri, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced in federal court on Sept. 27 to a bank robbery charge.

Court documents state that Asiri allegedly robbed a Dollar Bank on West Liberty Ave in Pittsburgh on Dec. 7, 2022, where he stole $20,000. Law enforcement later recovered the money.

Asiri was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to Dollar Bank.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Allegheny County Police Department, and the Dormont Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Asiri.

In a separate case, a 55-year-old former Braddock, Pa. resident was indicted on Sept. 27 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on bank robbery charges.

Around July 28, 2023, Dwayne Harvey reportedly robbed a branch of Huntington Bank in North Versailles, Pa. for over $4,000, then robbed a branch of Citizens Bank in Pittsburgh for over $3,000 around August 8, 2023.

He is facing a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years; or a combination. An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the North Versailles Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.