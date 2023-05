Two people are dead following an early morning house fire on Sunday in the town of Gerry, New York, in Chautauqua County.

The Gerry Fire Department was called to the fire just before 6 a.m. First responders found Jeffrey and Judith Church deceased inside the home.

Chautauqua County’s fire investigation team was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. As of Monday afternoon, the investigation remained ongoing.